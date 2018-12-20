Anderson Hoagland & Co increased The Bancorp (TBBK) stake by 313.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Anderson Hoagland & Co acquired 79,988 shares as The Bancorp (TBBK)’s stock declined 12.92%. The Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 105,494 shares with $1.06 million value, up from 25,506 last quarter. The Bancorp now has $438.02 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 381,982 shares traded or 133.21% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 9.22% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, July 18. As per Wednesday, November 7, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by Credit Suisse. See Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) latest ratings:

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $9.06 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by McHugh Julie, worth $18,690 on Thursday, December 6. 1,358 shares valued at $16,038 were sold by Consylman Gina on Friday, November 9. 65,000 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by Currie Mark G. Gilbert Halley E had sold 29,551 shares worth $583,632 on Tuesday, July 3. $600,000 worth of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was sold by MCCOURT Thomas A. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $38,200 was made by OLANOFF LAWRENCE S on Wednesday, September 5.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For Ironwood Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analysts Lower Expectations on Pharma Stocks IRWD and MDGL – Schaeffers Research” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals misses by $0.18, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Becomes Oversold (IRWD) – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: NTNX, IRWD, GMED – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 142.30 million shares or 2.72% less from 146.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridger Management Llc holds 621,891 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 113,100 shares stake. Moreover, Geode Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 1.56M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,891 shares. Northern Tru owns 1.68 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 1.14M shares. State Street Corporation reported 5.42 million shares. California-based Cap Investors has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 24,883 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 12.32 million shares. 6.19M are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.03% or 246,297 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Pnc Services Grp Inc reported 116,489 shares. Thompson Davis holds 2,450 shares.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The firm markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 10 investors sold TBBK shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 44.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 44.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 142,411 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 302,745 shares. Bancorp Of America De has 262,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Credit Suisse Ag owns 148,810 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Credit Agricole S A has 0.08% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Second Curve Ltd Llc invested in 8.03% or 1.92 million shares. Heartland Advsrs holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 1.09 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 93,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 393,831 were accumulated by Prudential Fin. D E Shaw Communications, a New York-based fund reported 644,280 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 81,656 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 116,450 shares. 836,952 were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers.

