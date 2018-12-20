Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 37455.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 33,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,800 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.96 million, up from 90 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 2.18 million shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 6.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 2,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,425 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.46M, down from 30,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $195.57. About 1.89 million shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU)

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Friday, November 13. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, October 29. Credit Agricole upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 2 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 15 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 10 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. Societe Generale downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 20 report. On Tuesday, July 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, November 12 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 26 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ims Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sigma Planning holds 0.02% or 4,208 shares. Moreover, Ems LP has 0.11% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Haverford Trust accumulated 959,737 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Highland Cap owns 0.16% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 24,952 shares. Morgan Stanley has 4.73 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Blair William Communications Il reported 42,205 shares. Keystone Financial Planning invested in 0.95% or 21,166 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 731,223 shares. Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware holds 15,401 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 285,410 shares. Wade G W And Incorporated stated it has 0.68% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Geode Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 11,455 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $269.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,800 shares to 14,200 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (Call) (NYSE:BX).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $192.64 million activity. COOK SCOTT D also sold $22.03 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares. $796,915 worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE on Monday, June 25. 85,835 shares valued at $16.89 million were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K on Wednesday, November 21. $979,360 worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by POWELL DENNIS D. $2.03 million worth of stock was sold by FLOURNOY MARK J on Thursday, August 30. The insider Johnson Gregory N sold 5,029 shares worth $1.01M.

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92M and $191.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,701 shares to 14,814 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 19.00M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Johnson Fincl Grp owns 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth accumulated 14,381 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.75 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 0.02% or 10,925 shares. Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.39% or 1.23M shares. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Co reported 1,795 shares. 116,982 were reported by Echo Street Lc. Pennsylvania has 14,847 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.05% or 9,569 shares. Inv House Ltd holds 142,952 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.07% or 306,175 shares. British Columbia Inv Management owns 0.26% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 108,290 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Intuit had 122 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 23 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of INTU in report on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 18 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Monday, October 30 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 24 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 26 with “Neutral”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 12 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Monday, June 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $227 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTU in report on Wednesday, August 26 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93M for 85.78 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.