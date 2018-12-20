Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 247.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $935,000, up from 4,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 17.74 million shares traded or 96.79% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 3.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 7,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 231,609 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.89 million, down from 238,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $110.04. About 6.92 million shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthfront Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Saybrook Capital Nc accumulated 0.82% or 17,138 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gw Henssler Associates Limited holds 1.49% or 146,039 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks holds 0.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 473,177 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.68% or 1.00 million shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De owns 27.15M shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Truepoint has 2,037 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New England Research And Mngmt holds 2,887 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 1.24% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.35 million shares. Miller Inv Mgmt LP owns 4,631 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 2.15 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,760 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Arizona-based Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Independent reported 22,150 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by S&P Research on Wednesday, October 7. On Friday, December 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, April 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $110 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 11 by BMO Capital Markets. Evercore downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, February 14 to “In-Line” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 10 by Cowen & Co. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, October 2 to “Hold”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 17.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.46 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. $18.53 million worth of stock was sold by Khan Mehmood on Monday, October 22. Yawman David had sold 12,024 shares worth $1.29M. Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, October 4.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Monday, June 27 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 26 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, June 26. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 18. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 30 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, January 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sell” rating and $6200 target in Friday, June 30 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 5 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington Trust Savings Bank accumulated 113,514 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Seizert Limited Com has invested 0.35% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Garde holds 7,520 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 7,350 shares. Wealthfront Corp reported 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Montana-based First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sei Co owns 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 381,404 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 0.2% or 520,498 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Smith Salley Associates has 12,171 shares. Davy Asset Management owns 68,847 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate reported 0.48% stake. 4,623 were reported by Sabal Tru. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 336,851 shares. Centurylink Mgmt Company invested 0.68% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).