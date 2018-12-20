Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 220 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.01M, up from 1,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 28,306 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 18/04/2018 – The rocket company founded by Jeff Bezos is quickly headed toward commercial operations; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn Brings Cross-Platform Competitions to Developers and Players with New Cloud-Based Service; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 7.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 52,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,358 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $114.88 million, down from 667,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $146.22. About 655,972 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13

Among 19 analysts covering Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Ansys Inc. had 47 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Friday, June 9 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Friday, May 4. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Sunday, September 10. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, January 6. Benchmark maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Friday, November 4 with “Hold” rating. Berenberg initiated ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Wednesday, August 23. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $123.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 22 by Needham. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 22 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Friday, November 2 to “Outperform”.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 39.18% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $112.80 million for 27.08 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 100,276 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $246.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 251,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 13,631 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,918 shares. Great Lakes Ltd invested in 123,566 shares. Bell Bancorporation, a North Dakota-based fund reported 3,678 shares. Jabre Cap Sa owns 11,500 shares. Cookson Peirce reported 0.06% stake. Quantitative Mgmt Llc invested in 0.07% or 10,400 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 1,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,152 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 130 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited holds 1.38% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 310,759 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Ser Company Ma has 0.21% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2.75 million shares. 52,449 were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Bokf Na reported 1,350 shares stake. Vanguard reported 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $8.63 million activity. The insider THURK MICHAEL sold $532,894. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN had sold 2,454 shares worth $461,327 on Thursday, September 13. Shares for $1.79 million were sold by Gopal Ajei on Friday, August 31. 30,000 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares with value of $5.14 million were sold by CASHMAN JAMES E III. GALLIMORE ALEC D. had sold 276 shares worth $47,958 on Wednesday, August 22.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within ANSYS, Nordic American Tankers, Woodward, GW Pharmaceuticals, CareTrust REIT, and TOCAGEN INC â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ANSYS (ANSS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on November 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ANSYS to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANSYS, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys (ANSS) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, AAPL – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: False Signals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPY, AMZN, BRK.B, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $3.92M on Thursday, September 6. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02 million. Olsavsky Brian T sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21 million. Shares for $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. Zapolsky David also sold $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $2.70M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated reported 2,283 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 4,974 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 12,700 shares. Amer National Bank has invested 3.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Addison Capital accumulated 925 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudock Lc holds 145 shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,667 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id invested in 0.02% or 85 shares. Cim Mangement Inc owns 1,981 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co has 3.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,554 shares. Northstar Group holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,375 shares. Scge LP owns 67,500 shares or 11.36% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com invested 2.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.02% or 379 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 29. Pacific Crest initiated the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, December 8 with “Overweight” rating. SunTrust maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, October 27. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $1270.0 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, July 24. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 11 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 11. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 29 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Barclays Capital.