Hm Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 46.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc sold 2,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03M, down from 5,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $266.77. About 8,637 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total U.S. Streaming Memberships 56.7M; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech

Connable Office Inc decreased its stake in Aon Corporation (AON) by 20.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc sold 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.34% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,962 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.84 million, down from 14,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Aon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $148.31. About 1.09M shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 13.92% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 277.89 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, April 13. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Thursday, January 19 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, July 1. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 12 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, January 19. Vetr upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, September 1. Vetr has “Hold” rating and $122.24 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jones Lllp holds 0% or 700 shares. American Century owns 0.42% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.16M shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd invested in 0.31% or 11,364 shares. Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 3,827 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.58% stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, Norway-based fund reported 53,524 shares. Argent accumulated 718 shares. Fagan Assocs stated it has 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jasper Ridge Prns Lp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Millennium Management Ltd has invested 0.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 1,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,659 are held by Peapack Gladstone Financial. California Employees Retirement holds 0.36% or 743,606 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) Download Growth QTD Is Moderating From 3Q, PT To $440 At Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NFLX, GOOG, BKD – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix Shows The Folly Of FANG Complacency – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix’s Upcoming Thriller Expands Content Portfolio in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Walt Disney – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 34 insider sales for $193.79 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by WELLS DAVID B, worth $305,700 on Monday, October 29. $20.84M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HASTINGS REED. $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M. 700 shares were sold by BARTON RICHARD N, worth $250,233 on Wednesday, July 25. $4.20 million worth of stock was sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31. On Thursday, July 19 the insider HYMAN DAVID A sold $14.47 million.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “AON plc: Aon comments on the CMA’s final report on the Investment Consultants Market Investigation – The Wall Street Transcript” on December 12, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aon and Nortonâ„¢ LifeLockâ„¢ Develop Solution to Help High-Net-Worth Individuals Defend Assets Against Cyber Criminals – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Exclusive: Blackstone plans IPO of US benefits manager Alight – sources – StreetInsider.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “6 Solid Reasons to Hold Aon (AON) Stock in Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aon Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $520.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 9,472 shares to 575,399 shares, valued at $39.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 60,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, down 8.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.35 per share. AON’s profit will be $515.41 million for 17.33 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.36% EPS growth.