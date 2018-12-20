Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis Reit (PLD) by 180.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 380,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.00 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Prologis Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 1.91M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.95 TO $3.01, EST. $2.91; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Apartment Investment And Mgmt Co (AIV) by 11.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 7,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 73,848 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26M, up from 66,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Apartment Investment And Mgmt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 1.01 million shares traded. Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has risen 7.21% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIV News: 26/04/2018 – Aimco to Sell its Asset Management Portfolio to Related Companies; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS/PRO FORMA FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS $0.60 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – AIMCO – TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BECOME ACCRETIVE IN 2021; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT 1Q FFO/SHR 60C; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Pro Forma FFO 60c/Share; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT 1Q REV. $247.7M, EST. $245.0M; 12/03/2018 – Aimco Announces Suzanne Sorkin as Vice President; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Aimco Announces Conor Wagner as Vice President; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.05-EPS $4.55

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $963.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 237,766 shares to 156,265 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 34,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,995 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $391,484 activity. $163,361 worth of stock was sold by KELTNER THOMAS L. on Monday, December 17.

