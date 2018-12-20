Aperio Group Llc decreased Renaissancere Holding (RNR) stake by 12.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aperio Group Llc sold 8,056 shares as Renaissancere Holding (RNR)’s stock rose 11.77%. The Aperio Group Llc holds 55,331 shares with $7.39 million value, down from 63,387 last quarter. Renaissancere Holding now has $5.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 313,651 shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 11.92% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $440.3M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS

Among 2 analysts covering Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pros Holdings had 2 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, October 26. See PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) latest ratings:

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $1.85 million activity. 2,000 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) shares with value of $63,420 were sold by Dziersk Thomas. $322,100 worth of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) was sold by Reiner Andres on Tuesday, October 16.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “PROS Holdings (PRO) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.5% in Session – Zacks.com” on November 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Pros Takes On Campbell Soup’s Deal With Activist Investor (NYSE:CPB) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Pro: Citigroup (NYSE:C) Should Acquire Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Breakdown Of The General Mills Q2 Print (NYSE:GIS) – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hunt’s Ketchup Introduces Pro Football Star Patrick Mahomes As Brand Ambassador – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 223,643 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 31.52% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 13/03/2018 – PROS: PROS Adrienne Collins loved talking #AI in business travel with other Travel experts at @Egencia’s Lunch and Learns…; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The Company’s solutions allow clients to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PROS Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.17 million shares or 10.91% more from 31.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 13,430 shares. International Grp holds 0% or 20,643 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 60,627 shares or 0% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 26,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 861,489 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw & Co Incorporated has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Millennium Management Lc stated it has 340,749 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co owns 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 113,524 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 923 shares. Pentwater Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wealthtrust reported 487 shares stake. Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 43,766 shares. 127,831 are held by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability. Morgan Stanley accumulated 217,448 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 11 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $168 target in Monday, December 10 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 12. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 7 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RNR in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) rating on Friday, October 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $161 target. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22. Citigroup downgraded the shares of RNR in report on Thursday, November 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, December 3 by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, November 1. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe Continues To Do Things Its Own Way – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2018. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings to buy Tokio Millennium Re in $1.5B deal – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe jumps 5% after shareholder urges company’s sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold RNR shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.37 million shares or 0.93% more from 37.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Financial owns 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 138,538 were reported by Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Comm National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,674 shares. State Street holds 0.02% or 2.18 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company reported 71,783 shares. Invsts reported 1.59 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 59,834 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 719,190 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 0.02% or 179,977 shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 11,010 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 55,584 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.09% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 14,929 shares.

