Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 84,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $564.95M, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $118.42. About 356,096 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has declined 1.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,996 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.14 million, up from 31,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.01. About 4.28M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Continues A Slow Climb – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “IBM Shares Drop 22% This Year as Hope of Turnaround Dims – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection Kicks In For IBM – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Follow Buffett? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Trust owns 7,314 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,376 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Meritage Mngmt has invested 0.66% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mathes reported 2,847 shares. Gam Ag holds 86,542 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 0.39% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,095 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,705 shares. Professional Advisory holds 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,328 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 19,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital Inc has 3,005 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Regions Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 114,680 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt Corp holds 15,768 shares. 329,201 were accumulated by Cibc Markets Inc. Invest Lc invested in 0.64% or 71,714 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846 worth of stock or 4,311 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Swedish Joseph, worth $232,838 on Thursday, November 1. WADDELL FREDERICK H also bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $998,835 was made by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, September 26. UBS has “Buy” rating and $180 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, July 19 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 21 by Citigroup. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 31. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 15 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy”.

Among 9 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. had 27 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of ARE in report on Tuesday, October 13 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, December 14. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 22 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, August 25, the company rating was initiated by BTIG Research. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 18. Citigroup maintained the shares of ARE in report on Monday, November 13 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 3. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy”.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $12.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 407,300 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $107.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 248,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alamos Gold Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wedbush likes Lululemon, Gap for the holidays – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar Crawling Along – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGM Resorts International: A Brief Synopsis – MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “City approves Central SoMa plan, paving way for unprecedented development boom – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $12.17 million activity. $1.28M worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares were sold by Andrews Thomas J. Shares for $55,004 were sold by Cain James P. The insider Shigenaga Dean A sold 9,000 shares worth $1.17M. On Monday, September 10 the insider Ryan Daniel J sold $893,620. 7,500 shares were sold by Richardson Stephen, worth $938,175. Moglia Peter M had sold 5,000 shares worth $623,350 on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold ARE shares while 118 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 103.51 million shares or 0.91% more from 102.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.37% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 16,900 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp owns 38,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 45 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.01% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Mellon has 0.04% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1.10 million shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). North Star Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Gotham Asset Management reported 3,243 shares stake. 39,911 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. The Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 127 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.2% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Heitman Real Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 155,275 shares. Mackenzie holds 0% or 2,360 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).