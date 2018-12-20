Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 68.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 74,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.28M, down from 109,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 1.34M shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 12,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, down from 26,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 305,860 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…

Among 34 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 4 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Industrials (VIS) by 5,803 shares to 9,402 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold WSM shares while 122 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 86.25 million shares or 1.05% less from 87.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8.38 million were accumulated by Capital Research Global Invsts. Citadel Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 183,142 shares. Sprott reported 0.99% stake. Sterling Limited Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 13,770 shares. 17,103 were reported by Coldstream Cap Mgmt. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 117,404 shares. Jabre Cap Ptnrs Sa reported 10,000 shares. Wheatland Advsrs holds 0.29% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 5,800 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 137,197 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Visionary Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 6,255 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 17.26% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WSM’s profit will be $157.91 million for 6.26 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.37% EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $3.26 million activity. $302,550 worth of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was sold by Greener Anthony on Monday, July 2. On Friday, August 31 the insider King David Randolph sold $1.68M.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cordasco Finance Network reported 3,709 shares. Moreover, Cls Investments Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,591 shares. Family Corp stated it has 80,229 shares or 10.58% of all its holdings. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Limited Liability has invested 2.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Assetmark invested in 0.36% or 173,737 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 3.73% or 31,611 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 2,928 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Hays Advisory Limited Co has invested 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 29,269 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma holds 0.65% or 17,865 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Co Lc invested in 1.02% or 389,032 shares. Quantum Management reported 1.23% stake. Ohio-based Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ohio-based Truepoint has invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beaumont Finance Prns Lc reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).