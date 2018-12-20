Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2127.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 43,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.26M, up from 2,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.65. About 5.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech

Carval Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sanchez Energy Corp (SN) by 42.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carval Investors Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 87.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 344,285 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $792,000, down from 594,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carval Investors Llc who had been investing in Sanchez Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.0158 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3. About 183,237 shares traded. Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) has declined 93.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SN News: 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 30C; 14/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY REPORTS 15% BORROWING BASE BOOST; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 14/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP – LENDERS TO CO’S UNSUB REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE FROM $330 MLN TO $380 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5.0C, EST. EPS 16.0C; 08/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy 1Q Rev $251.2M; 19/04/2018 – Sanchez Energy Announces 1Q 2018 Operating Results; 08/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences

Analysts await Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 142.86% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.28 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Sanchez Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33M and $429.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 113,120 shares to 350,089 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

