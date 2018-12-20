Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 130.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,641 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95M, up from 3,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $157.66. About 44.63 million shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 6.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 62,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.81 million, up from 945,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 850,899 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 6.62% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 83,498 shares to 319,531 shares, valued at $57.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 31,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,339 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barr E S reported 56,499 shares. Jcic Asset Management holds 56,256 shares or 4.37% of its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank Trust Co holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 164,706 shares. Sensato Investors Limited Liability invested in 5,100 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 82,101 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Knott David M holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,050 shares. Greystone Invest Mngmt Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 27,407 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.53 million shares. Rnc Management reported 55,865 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Pecaut & Co accumulated 51,279 shares or 7.99% of the stock. St Johns Invest Mngmt Company Ltd Company accumulated 3.46% or 20,502 shares. Horrell Cap Management reported 0.26% stake. Bath Savings Trust invested 5.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Churchill Mngmt reported 61,678 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.46, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 196.09 million shares or 0.23% more from 195.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd has 21,000 shares. Oakbrook Limited invested in 0.05% or 28,250 shares. Horizon Kinetics Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 13,218 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt reported 0.72% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 66,861 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Synovus Corp has 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 18,545 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 24.20M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 50,779 shares. Teton holds 32,568 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Clarkston Cap Prns Lc has 5.32% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 4.91M shares. Bessemer Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 484,200 shares. Sei reported 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Goldman Sachs holds 1.68M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $57,320 activity.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $724.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Habit Restaurants Inc by 89,700 shares to 128,900 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 172,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,700 shares, and cut its stake in Pjt Partners Inc.