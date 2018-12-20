Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 26,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,945 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.71M, down from 295,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $157.24. About 51.56 million shares traded or 31.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 344.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 35.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.04M, up from 319,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 14.32 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 7.88% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 14/03/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CHAIRMAN LUIZ CARLOS TRABUCO CAPPI SAYS IT IS ESSENTIAL THAT BRAZIL’S NEXT PRESIDENT SHOWS COMMITMENT TO FISCAL REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ sells shares in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco in auction; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO FOR MORTGAGES; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SEES RETURN ON EQUITY BETWEEN 18-20 PCT IN COMING YEARS; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings of Ba2 / Aa2.br to the 26th Series of the first issuance of real estate certificates to be issued by Nova Securitizaçāo; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 11,671 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $35.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 44,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772,235 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.

More notable recent Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brazil banks gain after JPMorgan keeps ‘overweight’ on Brazil stocks – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons Visa Inc. Is a Buy – The Motley Fool” published on November 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brazil stocks rally as Bolsonaro’s support rises ahead of Oct. 7 election – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brazil banks lead financial stocks down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Bradesco S.A. – Underappreciated Stock For Aggressive Growth And Income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2017.

Among 7 analysts covering Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Banco Bradesco SA had 12 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital initiated the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, March 15 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, April 8 by Citigroup. The stock of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, January 18. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 21 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) on Monday, October 12 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 22. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, September 11 report. J.P. Morgan upgraded Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) rating on Monday, January 22. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $13.0 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 2 report. On Monday, March 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”.

