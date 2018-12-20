Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 2,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,673 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.59 million, down from 190,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 251,652 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 30,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.51M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 18.44 million shares traded or 32.18% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.92 million activity. Doerger Brian J. had sold 3,526 shares worth $99,473 on Tuesday, November 20. $522,528 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by Park Joo Man on Tuesday, November 27. Shares for $354,179 were sold by Jones Wendy Elizabeth on Monday, July 23. Shares for $919,176 were sold by Lee Jae Hyun.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $113.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 366,786 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $34.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 156,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98M.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $959.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 17,877 shares to 352,131 shares, valued at $29.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class A (BRKA).