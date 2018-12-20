Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 3.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 36,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 978,674 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $129.21M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 2.23M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 20.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 10,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,837 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.44 million, down from 52,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 251,652 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58M for 19.00 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 361,384 shares. Eagle Ridge Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc accumulated 285 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boyar Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 24,819 shares. Allen Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 4,005 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,272 shares. Renaissance Investment Group Llc holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 36,627 shares. Rampart Management Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 27,628 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 4,548 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 18,320 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Citigroup Inc has 101,017 shares. Enterprise Svcs has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 106 shares. American National Insurance Co Tx has invested 0.47% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Adelante Cap Ltd Co invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $93.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 30,181 shares to 4.75 million shares, valued at $159.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 10,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has 3.96 million shares. Savings Bank holds 2.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 986,307 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc reported 5.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parsons Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri reported 331,867 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,558 shares or 6.11% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mu Investments has 4.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,000 shares. Timber Creek Management Lc invested in 0.08% or 560 shares. Moreover, Claar Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,410 shares. Moller Financial Svcs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd invested in 0.66% or 10,900 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,966 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Freestone Capital Hldgs Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 164,267 shares. Novare Mngmt Ltd invested in 2.58% or 71,780 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 9.