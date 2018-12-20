AQ Group AB (AQ) Increased 0.83% on Dec 20

Shares of AQ Group AB (STO:publ) last traded at 146.6, representing a move of 0.83%, or 1.2 per share, on volume of 10,750 shares. After opening the trading day at 145.6, shares of AQ Group AB traded in a close range. AQ Group AB currently has a total float of 18.29 million shares and on average sees 3,388 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 129.2 and high of 231.5.

OMXS30: Attesting To Sweden’s Glory

Many European countries are acknowledged for their respective contributions to the global economy given their extensive dominance. One of these European prides includes Sweden, a truly influential nation especially among Nordic countries. The chances to get to its market are low, but AQ Group AB made it.

Sweden boasts with countless growth opportunities for domestic and international investors alike, which is why it has a healthy trade and commerce landscape backed by a reasonable borrowing environment. Moreover, its compelling corporate governance also attracts more and more investors through time, and strengthens their confidence in the national economy. AQ Group AB receives attention of new investors from across the world.

Nasdaq Stockholm

The Nasdaq Stockholm, which is a part of the Nasdaq Nordic, is the main stock exchange in Sweden that is based in Frihamnen, Stockholm. It had been established in 1863, adopting a floor trading system at the Stockholm Stock Exchange Building. On June 1, 1990, an electronic trading system had finally been introduced.

Presently, the Nasdaq Stockholm is owned by Nasdaq, Inc. along with other stock exchanges in Nordic countries including the Armenia Stock Exchange or Nasdaq OMX Armenia; Copenhagen Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Copenhagen; the Helsinki Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Helsinki; the Iceland Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Iceland; the Riga Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Baltic; and the Tallinn Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Baltic.

The regular trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm lasts for eight hours, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m. Currently, it has a total market capitalization of roughly $1.30 trillion with more than 300 companies listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Inside this list is AQ Group AB.

OMXS30

The OMXS30 is the benchmark Swedish index that weighs the 30 biggest companies listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm based on market capitalization.

The components are reviewed twice a year in order to make sure that the OMXS30 provides a meaningful representation of the Swedish equity market. Regular index rebalancing is a typical activity among indices that do not weigh all companies listed on their respective stock exchanges. Companies are regularly dropped from and added to these indices depending on several factors such as industry representation, liquidity, among others.

The base value of the OMXS30 is 125 points and the base date is September 1986. Numerous sectors comprise the OMXS30; and the top 3 largest sectors include Consumer Services, Financials, and Industrials.

The OMXS30 had reached its all-time low of 98.96 points in November 1987; and its all-time high of 1,719.93 points in April 2015. The remarkable decline in 1987 had been mainly driven by Black Monday, a dark day in the history of global economy that had started in Hong Kong. From there, the OMXS30 had managed to grow gradually as the Swedish economy recouped, leading to its all-time high record. Companies like AQ Group AB received the benefits of investors attention after that.

There is no reason to doubt the rampant growth of the European economy with the powerful stability of countries such as Sweden. Many investors are considering entering the European equity market because of this. It goes without saying that investing on Nasdaq Stockholm stocks is one of the best ways to penetrate a booming economy and bet on its further growth.

AQ Group AB manufactures and sells components and systems for industrial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Component and System. It has a 22.04 P/E ratio. It provides electric cabinets for the food industry, automatic teller machines, control and power equipment for ship cranes, control equipment for automated handling of goods in harbors, and control systems for motors and generators; and wiring harness systems and electromechanical modules to automotive, commercial vehicles, railway, and engineering industries.