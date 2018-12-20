Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 32.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 705,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $250.60M, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $186.36. About 1.64M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP: CONFIRMS IT HAS RECEIVED FROM CME GROUP; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Spencer’s Nex; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 08/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 7; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – CME clinches Spencer’s Nex in deal to shakeup $500bn Treasuries market; 17/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, FIRMER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 28.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 11,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,864 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.81M, up from 41,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 186,769 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 41.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.68; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold MGLN shares while 65 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.18 million shares or 1.05% less from 23.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 62,336 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank reported 24,443 shares. Prudential reported 0.03% stake. James Investment Inc owns 6,278 shares. Systematic Fincl Management LP reported 18,855 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 13,788 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 321,143 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 34,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 39,248 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd has 3,056 shares. Spark Mgmt Lc owns 58,600 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 32,287 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 34,500 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Incorporated stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 42,677 shares to 3.77M shares, valued at $242.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 65,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) CEO Barry Smith on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Scottsdale health care group terminates CEO – Phoenix Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starboard Value holds 9.8% stake in Magellan Health – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Magellan Health Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on April 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health (MGLN) is Oversold: Can It Recover? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Magellan Health had 28 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of MGLN in report on Friday, December 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 23 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 26 by Jefferies. As per Friday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 30 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 23 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, October 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, August 11 with “Sector Perform”.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.28 million activity.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Finance Stocks That Crushed Buffett’s Berkshire in 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS downgrades CME as upside fully priced in – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CFTC gives Germany’s Eurex green light to clear for U.S. investors – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CBOE, CME, EEM And XLU: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 20 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Picks: AT&T, CME Group, Dunkin Brands, UUP – Benzinga” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lord Abbett And Ltd Llc invested in 0.25% or 532,600 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 15,456 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Mgmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 209,731 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Natl Tru accumulated 26,817 shares. Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,568 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.01% stake. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 50 shares. Moreover, Co Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,000 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 29,907 shares. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 2,197 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 36,156 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc New York has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 58,304 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $104.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 11,810 shares to 70,208 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 4,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.23 million activity. Shares for $1.89M were sold by DUFFY TERRENCE A on Friday, November 23. 5,847 shares were sold by Winkler Julie, worth $1.14 million on Friday, November 16. 2,800 shares were sold by Carey Charles P, worth $513,660 on Friday, November 2. $1.37M worth of stock was sold by Tobin Jack J on Wednesday, September 5. Tully Sean had sold 13,500 shares worth $2.59 million on Wednesday, December 12. $51,689 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares were sold by GEPSMAN MARTIN J.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44M for 29.12 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.