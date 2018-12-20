Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 39.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 4,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.80 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.43. About 23.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, Whatsapp; 10/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Enters Political Gantlet; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 24/04/2018 – David McCabe: BREAKING: Facebook shakes up its DC operation after months of controversy.- Former GOP FCC Chairman Kevin Martin; 13/04/2018 – Sen. John Thune: Preventing a Privacy Nightmare for Facebook Users; 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 21/03/2018 – EU’s 3% Turnover Tax to Hit Amazon, Google, Facebook (Video); 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER SAYS ZUCKERBERG WILL MAKE CO. MUCH BETTER; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook CPO announces third-party Stories integration so anyone can from a third-party app like Spotify can directly share to Facebook Stories, like say a song track. Launches in Beta today; 10/04/2018 – Philippines’ leader did not buy data to win election – spokesman

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 79.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 229,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,358 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.72 million, down from 290,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 295,102 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 23.53% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harsco Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Route One Invest LP owns 7.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.33M shares. 1St Source Bankshares holds 31,483 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Personal Advsr has invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park Natl Oh has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lone Pine Cap Lc stated it has 3.86M shares or 3.27% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Mngmt owns 0.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,444 shares. Security Natl Trust Company has 13,257 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Fincl holds 4,190 shares. Tyvor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,490 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,495 shares in its portfolio. America First Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Telos Capital Management Inc reported 3,840 shares stake. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 433,573 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.41% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Investment Group Limited Liability has 1.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,300 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $6.87 million worth of stock or 38,037 shares. $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $149,250 was sold by Stretch Colin. 10,600 shares valued at $1.92M were sold by Cox Christopher K on Monday, August 13. $9.13 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $10.77 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 29.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, October 9. Argus Research maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 2 by Pivotal Research. On Thursday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. FBR Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 5 with “Outperform” rating.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris Intl Inc by 141,700 shares to 765,336 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 76,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp.

Among 6 analysts covering Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harsco Corporation had 17 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 13 the stock rating was initiated by Lake Street with “Buy”. The stock of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 15 by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28 target in Friday, August 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 2 by Lake Street. On Monday, August 17 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The stock of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, February 28. The stock of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, May 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.2 per share. HSC’s profit will be $23.28 million for 17.36 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.50% negative EPS growth.

