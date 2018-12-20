West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,932 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.62B, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 21.23M shares traded or 131.85% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin slams state AG’s lawsuit against J&J: ‘These are political moves’; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 21.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 2,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,997 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12M, down from 10,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 10.45M shares traded or 177.27% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: "Lufthansa Group installed Collins Aerospace data link solution on 700 aircraft – GuruFocus.com" on December 20, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St." published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha" on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Here's What Analysts Could Be Missing About General Electric Stock – The Motley Fool" published on November 24, 2018 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool" with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 6,496 shares to 23,567 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 6,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. The insider Gill Charles D sold 14,255 shares worth $1.94 million.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool" on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "How Safe Is Johnson & Johnson's Dividend? – Seeking Alpha" published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Indian regulator "considering" inquiry into J&J's baby powder – Seeking Alpha" on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha" published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com" with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. On Friday, September 7 the insider Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.08M. The insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910. Gorsky Alex also sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. 40,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $5.77M were sold by Duato Joaquin. $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E. PRINCE CHARLES also bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $173.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 993 shares to 3,796 shares, valued at $158.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

