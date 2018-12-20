Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 3.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 228,216 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.73M, down from 235,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $153.65. About 1.21 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 0.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 7,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80.80M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $675.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 43,046 shares traded or 26.66% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 13.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%

Among 30 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had 126 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, November 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann to “Mkt Perform” on Thursday, February 2. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Thursday, December 6 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $115 target in Thursday, October 26 report. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by Guggenheim. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 31 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EW in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 5 by Northland Capital.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38,750 shares to 158,885 shares, valued at $26.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. EW’s profit will be $244.58 million for 32.83 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.35% EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $164,366 activity. 530 shares were sold by Hancock Charles Wayne II, worth $26,317. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $9,830 was bought by St. Charles Anthony W.. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $198,830 was sold by BAIRD CHARLES J. $16,455 worth of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares were sold by GARTNER JAMES J.

Among 2 analysts covering Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Community Trust Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since January 21, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, January 21 to “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $42.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 23 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, January 19 by Sandler O’Neill.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $871.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,308 shares to 311,275 shares, valued at $35.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 10,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,569 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CTBI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 10.06 million shares or 0.46% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential has 173,873 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Hl Fincl Services Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 8,271 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 4,676 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). First Advsr Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,682 shares. 24,348 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Llc. California Employees Retirement owns 30,909 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 7,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 32,557 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) or 5,758 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 176,191 shares.