Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 27.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 15,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,945 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.47 million, down from 55,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $112.95. About 29,143 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9

Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 63.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $805,000, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 919,681 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VAR’s profit will be $96.59 million for 26.64 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Varian Medical Systems Inc. had 43 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 14 report. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, June 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $115.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on Thursday, January 25 to “Sell” rating. As per Monday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs downgraded Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on Monday, September 28 to “Sell” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Monday, May 8 to “Buy”.

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, November 6. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, October 27 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 4 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 13 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CELG in report on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Sunday, October 15.

