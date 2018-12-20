Optibase LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OBAS) had a decrease of 6.67% in short interest. OBAS’s SI was 2,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.67% from 3,000 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 4 days are for Optibase LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s short sellers to cover OBAS’s short positions. The SI to Optibase LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.23%. It closed at $8.8 lastly. It is down 9.55% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OBAS News: 30/05/2018 – Optibase 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 28/03/2018 – Optibase 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 28/03/2018 Optibase Ltd. Announces Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Its Website

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) stake by 18.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 106,625 shares as Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR)’s stock rose 11.77%. The Arga Investment Management Lp holds 471,541 shares with $62.99 million value, down from 578,166 last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd now has $5.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $132.48. About 16,264 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 11.92% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – RenaissanceRe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Net $62.3M

Among 7 analysts covering RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. RenaissanceRe Holdings had 11 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Bank of America upgraded the shares of RNR in report on Monday, December 3 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 8. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of RNR in report on Wednesday, October 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, October 22. As per Wednesday, November 7, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Wood to “Outperform”.

Arga Investment Management Lp increased Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) stake by 2.92M shares to 16.62 million valued at $141.07M in 2018Q3. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 4,875 shares and now owns 27,725 shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold RNR shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.37 million shares or 0.93% more from 37.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polar Cap Llp stated it has 510,000 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Management has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Jennison Ltd Co invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Ameriprise owns 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 116,366 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 5,730 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Kbc Nv owns 0.02% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 20,199 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Guyasuta Advisors invested in 1,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Monarch Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.24% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 102,038 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The invested in 0% or 31,840 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 7,869 shares stake. Blackrock Inc owns 4.71 million shares.

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 18.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.05 per share. RNR’s profit will be $34.63M for 38.51 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe Continues To Do Things Its Own Way – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2018. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings to buy Tokio Millennium Re in $1.5B deal – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe jumps 5% after shareholder urges company’s sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $103,680 activity. Klehm Henry III had sold 810 shares worth $103,680 on Wednesday, November 7.

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company has market cap of $45.75 million. The firm purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It currently has negative earnings. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois.