L 3 Communications Holdings Inc (LLL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.50, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 6 funds opened new and increased positions, while 4 sold and reduced their stakes in L 3 Communications Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now own: 56,618 shares, up from 41,375 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding L 3 Communications Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Arizona State Retirement System increased Freeport Mcmoran Inc (FCX) stake by 5.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arizona State Retirement System acquired 35,575 shares as Freeport Mcmoran Inc (FCX)’s stock declined 19.02%. The Arizona State Retirement System holds 699,428 shares with $9.74M value, up from 663,853 last quarter. Freeport Mcmoran Inc now has $14.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 26.47 million shares traded or 28.53% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Resignation Follows Decrease in Icahn’s Stake; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Rev $4.87B; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $836,250 activity. $836,250 worth of stock was sold by MATHER COURTNEY on Tuesday, October 30.

Among 7 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 8 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 26 to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of FCX in report on Wednesday, November 7 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, September 19 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold FCX shares while 198 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 983.61 million shares or 3.09% less from 1.01 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenleaf Tru holds 11,078 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company accumulated 376,959 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 1,772 shares. Barclays Plc reported 3.66M shares. Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc holds 29,420 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Com invested in 0.02% or 14,827 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And, a New York-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Brinker invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jefferies Financial Group Inc has 0.25% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 223,792 shares. Korea Inv invested in 1.09 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 41,200 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 90,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Arizona State Retirement System decreased Hp Inc stake by 14,298 shares to 475,840 valued at $12.26M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Marriott Vacations World (NYSE:VAC) stake by 5,291 shares and now owns 29,082 shares. Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) was reduced too.

Analysts await L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.67 earnings per share, up 13.62% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.35 per share. LLL’s profit will be $210.12M for 16.65 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual earnings per share reported by L3 Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Stanley holds 0.27% of its portfolio in L3 Technologies, Inc. for 5,250 shares. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. owns 2,550 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 9,213 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,317 shares.

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.00 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It has a 13.24 P/E ratio. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial clients in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs.