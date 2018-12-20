Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) by 8.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 3,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.32 million, up from 42,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Lincoln Electric Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 159,204 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 12.65% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q EPS 92c; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LECO); 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Lincoln Electric System, NE 2018 Revenue Bnds ‘AA’; 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) by 0.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 3,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,331 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.39 million, up from 444,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $168.2. About 783,621 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has declined 13.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $295,474 activity.

More notable recent Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lincoln Electric Schedules 2018 Shareholders Meeting Nasdaq:LECO – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Lincoln Electric Board Approves 11.4% Dividend Increase Nasdaq:LECO – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2017. More interesting news about Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lincoln Electric Promotes Michael J. Whitehead to Lead Americas Welding Segment’s Automation Solutions – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2018 : ITW, HAL, HAS, LII, LECO, BPOP, BOH, CBU, ONB, CADE, NTGR, OPB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $10.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 70,131 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $256.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL) by 22,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,939 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Among 14 analysts covering Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lincoln Electric had 51 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Northcoast on Tuesday, November 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, November 21 to “Sector Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, December 10. As per Thursday, January 11, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LECO in report on Thursday, August 24 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, December 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 13. Gabelli upgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) on Friday, October 26 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold LECO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 43.80 million shares or 3.29% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,488 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 9,994 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability holds 4,803 shares. Welch & Forbes holds 109,647 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) for 1,738 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited stated it has 2,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 15,173 shares. Utah Retirement reported 11,681 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc holds 0% or 25,522 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments reported 20,848 shares stake. Victory stated it has 0.01% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Neuberger Berman Gru Lc stated it has 2,757 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.01% or 3,390 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Inc. by 19,994 shares to 335,855 shares, valued at $63.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 24,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Among 13 analysts covering Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Martin Marietta had 40 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 2 to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) rating on Monday, July 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $250 target. Bank of America maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Thursday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, October 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Longbow to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, October 26. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, February 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by DA Davidson. On Wednesday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 21 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold MLM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 62.57 million shares or 2.68% more from 60.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baillie Gifford & reported 3.29 million shares. 483,325 were accumulated by Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 97,277 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 4,485 shares. 953,854 were reported by Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty. Kistler reported 0% stake. 61,167 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 76,763 shares. Shell Asset Management Com reported 14,611 shares. Cetera stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 12,065 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 115,520 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp owns 3,530 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 1.74M shares.