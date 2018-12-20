Moon Capital Management Lp increased Cosan Ltd (CZZ) stake by 53.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Lp acquired 1.55 million shares as Cosan Ltd (CZZ)’s stock rose 31.35%. The Moon Capital Management Lp holds 4.43 million shares with $29.81M value, up from 2.88 million last quarter. Cosan Ltd now has $2.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 2.64 million shares traded or 106.03% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has declined 9.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased Air Products & Chemicals (APD) stake by 9.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc acquired 3,295 shares as Air Products & Chemicals (APD)’s stock declined 5.41%. The Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc holds 39,405 shares with $6.58M value, up from 36,110 last quarter. Air Products & Chemicals now has $33.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.1. About 1.60M shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. On Monday, November 12 the insider Ghasemi Seifi bought $3.20M.

Among 7 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Tuesday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Susquehanna has “Positive” rating and $215 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold APD shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North American Mgmt Corporation reported 5,964 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 142,074 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt holds 837,104 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth holds 4.21% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 259,642 shares. Bankshares holds 5,408 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.01% or 195 shares. Oppenheimer Communication stated it has 26,165 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Da Davidson & accumulated 8,001 shares. St Germain D J Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,873 shares. City Hldgs Company, West Virginia-based fund reported 125 shares. Next Fincl Grp reported 33 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,562 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Independent Investors holds 0.15% or 2,494 shares in its portfolio.

