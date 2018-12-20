Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 9.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,405 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58M, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.1. About 1.60 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 49.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 6.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.43M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $552.59 million, down from 12.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 150 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity.

Among 22 analysts covering Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Air Products & Chemicals had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of APD in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 9, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Susquehanna. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 21 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, December 5. As per Monday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Wednesday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 11 by Jefferies.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $651.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,790 shares to 496,872 shares, valued at $68.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold APD shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Forbes J M And Comm Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,190 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 6,397 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited has 3,562 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Green Valley Llc has invested 1.75% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tpg Gp Hldgs (Sbs) Advsr stated it has 1.38% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Haverford holds 1.75% or 567,668 shares. The Missouri-based Ent Ser has invested 0.08% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 63,528 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 174 shares. Sabal Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 5,680 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 10.06M are held by State Street. Orleans Mgmt Corp La owns 1.42% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 12,414 shares. 7.80M are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Products and Chemicals declares $1.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Air Products Announces North American Price Increase for Liquid and Bulk Industrial Gas Products – GuruFocus.com” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Saudi Aramco, Air Products (APD), ACWA to Form $8B-Plus Power Joint Venture – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Dividend Stock To Retire On: Air Products And Chemicals – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products to buy GE’s gasification business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 sales for $16.54 million activity. Kurian George had sold 10,000 shares worth $666,550 on Tuesday, November 20. Shares for $212,399 were sold by RICHARD HENRI P.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 21.18% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $259.43M for 14.41 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.57% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $86.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 741,135 shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $101.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 768,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HTZ, NTAP, PTLA – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Tech Stocks for Growth Investors to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NetApp Is Cheap, But Can It Sustain Growth? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 227.19 million shares or 3.60% less from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Fin Inc has 405,045 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 30,000 shares. Cap Advisers Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 3,155 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.01% or 45,166 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Advisors has 249,369 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 3,525 shares. 642,483 were reported by Panagora Asset. Mirae Asset Global Invests owns 0.03% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 40,255 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.09% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ww Asset Inc stated it has 18,859 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Usa Portformulas has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Janney Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 46,000 shares.

Among 48 analysts covering Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), 21 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Netapp Inc. had 187 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, December 29 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. Atlantic Securities downgraded the shares of NTAP in report on Friday, February 12 to “Underweight” rating. On Tuesday, February 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight”. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 11. JMP Securities initiated the stock with “Mkt Underperform” rating in Wednesday, December 16 report. As per Thursday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by William Blair. Maxim Group maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, November 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, November 10. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Friday, May 26.