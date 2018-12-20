Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc (AWI) by 25.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 37,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,427 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.55M, down from 146,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.77. About 395,735 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 8.09% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (CZR) by 2.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.55M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertain Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 25.70 million shares traded or 37.50% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $214.70 million activity. $2.51 million worth of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) was sold by Hershey Mark A.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries to Webcast Investor Day Presentation Live on November 7, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental: Growing, But Risky – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Worthington Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:WOR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 68.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.5 per share. AWI’s profit will be $41.64M for 17.79 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.32% negative EPS growth.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $172,937 activity. On Tuesday, November 13 Roca Marco sold $146,453 worth of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 17,834 shares.

