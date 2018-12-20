Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) stake by 240% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA)’s stock declined 14.93%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 425,000 shares with $12.30 million value, up from 125,000 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $16.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.97. About 1.92M shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 24.33% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.33% the S&P500.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 1.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp acquired 20,027 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 11.21%. The Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.69M shares with $130.19M value, up from 1.67 million last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $36.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.78. About 4.37 million shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Washington Trust invested in 200,540 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Majedie Asset Limited has 1.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 203,550 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Inv Serv Of America accumulated 184,806 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 140,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 11,140 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc reported 2,934 shares. Cryder Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 10.87% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hl Lc holds 88,203 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Finemark Natl Natl Bank has 0.32% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 67,193 shares. Meritage Port Management has 75,595 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.22% or 307,090 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,875 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. Shaheen Allen sold $26,361 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, August 21. On Friday, December 14 the insider Friedrich Matthew W. sold $30,666. $4,158 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Lennox James Patrick. $114,126 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Thursday, December 13. Shares for $251,624 were sold by Frank Malcolm. $5,779 worth of stock was sold by Middleton Sean on Wednesday, September 19. $344,227 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Telesmanic Robert on Thursday, November 15.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) stake by 19,757 shares to 808,358 valued at $74.10M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) stake by 108,745 shares and now owns 1.29 million shares. Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (CTSH) Management Presents at Nasdaq’s 39th Investor Conference – (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Up 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Officials: Nearly 700 jobs are coming to North Carolina – Triangle Business Journal” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IXN, CTSH, HPQ, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 11 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 31. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 4. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 14 to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, November 26. BMO Capital Markets downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, November 26 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, November 2 with “Underperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 3 report.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) stake by 63,000 shares to 529,303 valued at $9.95 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) stake by 377,002 shares and now owns 588,058 shares. Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Liberty Global Shares Enters Oversold Territory (LBTYA) – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global: On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liberty Global Is Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Liberty Global, New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Platinum Group Metals, Asure Software, Oragenics, and MGE Energy Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Statement on European Commission’s Phase 2 Announcement – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.