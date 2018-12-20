Artal Group Sa increased Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) stake by 250% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa acquired 125,000 shares as Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE)’s stock declined 30.98%. The Artal Group Sa holds 175,000 shares with $25.55 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Bluebird Bio Inc now has $5.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 691,181 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 39.16% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Studies Used Gene Editing to Modify T Cells to Make Car-T Cells Used to Target Tumor Antigens; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 16/04/2018 – Humanigen Signs Agreement With MD Anderson Cancer Center to Begin Research Investigating Lenzilumab as CAR-T Support; 24/04/2018 – Breakthrough CAR-T Cancer Therapy to Get New Medicare Coverage; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: For the first CAR-T therapy, early sales are weak but hopes are still sky high; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 19/04/2018 – #2 Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Blucora Inc Com (BCOR) stake by 12.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 8,410 shares as Blucora Inc Com (BCOR)’s stock declined 16.05%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 76,575 shares with $3.08M value, up from 68,165 last quarter. Blucora Inc Com now has $1.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 116,058 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has risen 46.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 15/03/2018 TaxAct Partners with Everlance, Giving Tax Pros Innovative Tools to Help Self-Employed & Contractors Save on Taxes; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $545.8 MLN TO $559.8 MLN; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Rev $206M; 20/04/2018 – Fazir Ali Joins TaxAct as Head of Product; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC QTRLY ADJ EPS $1.20; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Net $38.7M-Net $45M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Rev $545.8M-$559.8M; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M

Among 5 analysts covering bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. bluebird bio had 6 analyst reports since October 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Wedbush. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Thursday, December 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BLUE in report on Monday, November 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 5 by Janney Capital.

Artal Group Sa decreased Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) stake by 300,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $11.96M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Beigene Ltd stake by 75,000 shares and now owns 600,000 shares. Synlogic Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold BLUE shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.18 million shares or 8.40% more from 51.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Light Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 33,217 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 14,429 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Texas-based Qcm Cayman Ltd has invested 1.19% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company holds 1,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability owns 256 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 32 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 412,633 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Enterprise Financial Services holds 0% or 14 shares. Fairfield Bush stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 277,603 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 51,077 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 249,016 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,531 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro Sp Adr Non Vtg stake by 634,290 shares to 543,809 valued at $5.69M in 2018Q3. It also reduced New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc Com (NYSE:NYCB) stake by 88,369 shares and now owns 133,183 shares. Ambev Sa Sponsored Adr (NYSE:ABEV) was reduced too.

