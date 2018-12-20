Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Kmg Chemicals Inc (KMG) stake by 18.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc acquired 7,781 shares as Kmg Chemicals Inc (KMG)’s stock 0.00%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 49,801 shares with $3.76 million value, up from 42,020 last quarter. Kmg Chemicals Inc now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $76.14 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 718,084 shares traded or 338.43% up from the average. KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KMG News: 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in KMG Chemicals; 08/03/2018 KMG CHEMICALS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04, EST. 72C; 08/03/2018 – KMG CHEMICALS INC KMG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $445 MLN TO $455 MLN; 08/03/2018 – KMG Chemicals Raises FY18 View To Sales $445M-$455M; 11/04/2018 – KMG EP COVERAGE TERMINATED BY VTB CAPITAL; 08/03/2018 – KMG CHEMICALS INC KMG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $449.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – KMG CHEMICALS SEES FY NET SALES $445M TO $455M, EST. $450.0M; 08/03/2018 – KMG CHEMICALS INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST TO $114-118 MLN; 13/03/2018 – KMG TO SUBMIT DELISTING APPLICATION ON APRIL 11; 12/04/2018 – KMG Chemicals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) stake by 3.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 19,473 shares as Rockwell Collins Inc (COL)’s stock 0.00%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 509,772 shares with $71.61 million value, down from 529,245 last quarter. Rockwell Collins Inc now has $23.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44M shares traded or 872.28% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell: Expenses Under Investigation Don’t Appear to Have Complied With Applicable Company Policy; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins’ Revenue Jumps 62% — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 22/03/2018 – AIR TAHITI NUI – PHASING OUT OF CO’S CURRENT AIRBUS A340-300 FLEET TO COMMENCE IN NOV, BE COMPLETED BY SEPT 2019; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL AIR FORCE SELECTS ROCKWELL COLLINS TO SUPPORT FLIGHT OPS; 04/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 4); 22/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Collins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Wiley (John) & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) stake by 18,298 shares to 740,059 valued at $44.85 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Tetra Technologies Inc (NYSE:TTI) stake by 202,078 shares and now owns 7.74M shares. Clorox Co/De (NYSE:CLX) was reduced too.

More notable recent KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KMG Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:KMG – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KMG Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Results Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “KMG Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Acquire KMG Chemicals – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KMG Announces Departure of Marcelino Rodriguez as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.45, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold KMG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 12.04 million shares or 8.18% less from 13.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Com The stated it has 9,394 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc reported 0% in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 58,767 shares. Century Companies invested in 0% or 49,426 shares. Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 678,848 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,014 shares. 16,600 are owned by Picton Mahoney Asset. Bard Associates Inc has invested 1.89% in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 0.07% invested in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) for 3,536 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.46% in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG). Brown Advisory reported 162,192 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt holds 0.1% or 23,284 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Llc holds 0% or 750 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 149,989 shares to 1.19 million valued at $193.65 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A) stake by 11,500 shares and now owns 52,500 shares. Teladoc Health Inc was raised too.