Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 10.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 16,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,615 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.15 million, up from 160,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 2.41 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N – LOCAL MEDIA REVENUE IN THE SECOND QUARTER IS PACING TO BE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS- COO, CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Dutch Mar Inflation Rate 1.0% – CBS; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corp Announce Multi-Yr Content Carriage Agreement; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 52.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 62.75M shares traded or 58.55% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal

Among 42 analysts covering CBS Corp (NYSE:CBS), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. CBS Corp had 128 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, November 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, February 6 by Atlantic Securities. Stifel Nicolaus maintained CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) rating on Friday, January 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $54.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 22. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 16 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 14. Bank of America downgraded CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) on Thursday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, January 12. On Tuesday, September 29 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBS News settles suit filed by Rose colleagues – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBS to sell Television City for $750 million – L.A. Biz” published on December 10, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBS And Viacom: Observations On 2 Media Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WSJ: Former Disney chief tops CBS CEO list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $626.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 9,624 shares to 100,461 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,328 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.50 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: 25% Upside In This Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “AT&T (NYSE:T) Analyst Day: WarnerMedia Integration, Streaming On The Street’s Mind – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Top 10 Shows on Netflix, and Why It Matters to Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 7. Oppenheimer downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, November 8 to “Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, September 21. Robert W. Baird maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 2. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 28 by UBS. Drexel Hamilton downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2.