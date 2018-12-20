Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 131,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 717,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.88 million, up from 586,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 4.33 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 17/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 9.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 46,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 426,738 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.74M, down from 473,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 13.17 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 30/05/2018 – China says will protect interests from “reckless” U.S. trade threats; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 12/03/2018 – The government has said it was concerned a deal could hinder Qualcomm’s competitive edge in mobile network development; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. The insider Rosenberg Donald J sold 6,297 shares worth $347,746. $44,618 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H on Wednesday, June 27.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Charter Equity downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, January 24 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, November 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Monday, January 23. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Monday, November 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Thursday, November 2. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, September 4. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $50 target in Monday, March 28 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62 target in Thursday, September 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 26.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 15.43 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com reported 659,174 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Limited Company holds 0.19% or 415,505 shares. 13,797 were reported by Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability. 1.22M were reported by M&T Bancorporation. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.76% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 139,482 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.84% stake. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 17,474 shares. Moreover, Jolley Asset Lc has 3.82% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Guggenheim Capital Limited has invested 0.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Colrain Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 57,790 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1,594 shares. Pettee Invsts accumulated 3,721 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A has 0.62% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 53,523 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 127,651 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc reported 11,385 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 92,478 shares to 230,674 shares, valued at $36.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 106,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Jefferies. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 11 by TheStreet. As per Friday, April 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 10 by Piper Jaffray. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Friday, October 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, July 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 18. On Thursday, May 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, January 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc invested in 3,120 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv stated it has 48,592 shares. Of Oklahoma holds 7,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Choate Inv Advsrs holds 0.33% or 64,120 shares. Athena has 4,712 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Midwest Bank Division holds 108,521 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg owns 4.83 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 421,168 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 246,947 shares. L And S Advsrs Inc reported 21,083 shares. Miles Capital owns 11,011 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management Lp owns 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 39,573 shares. Sanders Capital Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 621,433 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 33,482 shares to 932,523 shares, valued at $82.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.