Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc. (ACN) by 7.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,420 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.01M, down from 31,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $150.96. About 3.26M shares traded or 34.99% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 152.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 14,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $831,000, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $601.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 423,370 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 28.76% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, September 8. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, December 21. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $162.0 target. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, December 14 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Monday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACN in report on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 18 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ACN in report on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires PrimeQ – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe Is Not For The Short Term – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/4/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Investorideas.com published: “The AI Eye: NVIDIA (NasdaqGS: $NVDA) Introduces AI Synthetic Environment Generation, Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Acquires Kolle Rebbe – InvestorIdeas.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Adaptly; Terms Not Disclosed – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Amazon ( $AMZN) Expands Toronto Tech Hub, Accenture ( $ACN) Granted Quantum Computing Patent – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 144,592 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 15,398 shares. Wealthtrust holds 287 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.38M shares. Security Tru stated it has 694 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP has 8,517 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 2,395 are owned by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Veritable Limited Partnership has 25,441 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.42% or 81,000 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 569,648 shares. 1,679 were reported by Pitcairn. 34,847 are held by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt. Jensen Mngmt Inc invested in 3.75% or 1.77 million shares.

More notable recent Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BioXcel Therapeutics Doses First Subjects in Pharmacokinetic (Bioavailability) and Safety Study of BXCL501 for the Acute Treatment of Agitation – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Photronics Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “GameStop (GME) Surges: Stock Moves 11.6% Higher – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Genocea Biosciences, Big Lots, SemGroup, Conn’s, Mimecast, and Neos Therapeutics â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Achillion Reports Positive Interim Data for ACH-4471 Phase 2 Trials and Provides Clinical Development Strategy Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CONN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.14 million shares or 5.77% more from 19.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 1,583 shares. Advisers Limited Co reported 23,421 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc invested 0.01% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 775 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Timpani Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.81% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 12,952 shares. Anchorage Cap Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0.7% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Gru One Trading LP invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Aqr Management holds 21,855 shares. Yorktown Management & Research Incorporated accumulated 22,829 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 41,152 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering CONN’S (NASDAQ:CONN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CONN’S had 25 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, October 24. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 17 by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of CONN in report on Wednesday, September 21 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 29 by Oppenheimer. On Tuesday, December 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 7. Stephens upgraded the shares of CONN in report on Tuesday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating.