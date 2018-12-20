Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 51.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $309,000, down from 6,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 1.34M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet

Sun Valley Gold Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 150.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 290,984 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.95 million, up from 115,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Valley Gold Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40B market cap company. The stock increased 6.02% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 1.74 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Fortinet, Inc. Shares Fell 13.3% Today – Nasdaq” on November 02, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortinet Introduces New Security Automation Capabilities on Amazon Web Services, Expands Fortinet Security Fabric Offerings – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Verisk Analytics, Fortinet, Dine Brands Global, Oppenheimer, Vericel, and Century Communities â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $459.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 77,380 shares to 164,023 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 139,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.19 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $52.82 million for 55.64 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

