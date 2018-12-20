Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 807,637 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $133.07M, down from 890,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $134.56. About 15.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (COLB) by 87.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 44,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,816 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.68M, up from 50,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 251,909 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 17.01% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, December 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, July 10 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 5 by Bernstein. On Sunday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. M Partners maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, November 13. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $245 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 28 with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63B for 23.86 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba aims high with new chips – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Where’s The Bottom? – Part II – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Investors Come To Their Senses – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) G20 Summit may ease trade tensions between the US and China – Live Trading News” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Trade War Truce Could Signal a Top for BABA Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.45M shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $89.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $159,754 activity. McDonald Andy bought $10,160 worth of stock or 276 shares. 374 shares valued at $13,767 were bought by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO on Thursday, July 5. Stein Clint also bought $4,307 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Thursday, July 5.

Among 7 analysts covering Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Columbia Banking System Inc. had 25 analyst reports since January 29, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Thursday, January 4. On Monday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 10 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, July 31. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 16 report. DA Davidson maintained the shares of COLB in report on Friday, November 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 29 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold” on Thursday, March 29.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $27.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 161,215 shares to 3,977 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 18,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,002 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 10 investors sold COLB shares while 71 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.05 million shares or 2.65% less from 64.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 0.27% stake. Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 8,313 shares. Invesco stated it has 989,572 shares. Pnc Services Group invested 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 94,816 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Millennium Management Lc owns 44,789 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 50,754 shares. Jennison Assocs invested in 0% or 50,358 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0.01% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). 4,199 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Westwood Holdg Group holds 0.24% or 713,313 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 22,102 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aristotle Boston Ltd accumulated 125,597 shares or 0.36% of the stock.