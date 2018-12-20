Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.37 million, down from 3,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 66,898 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 9,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.39 million, up from 200,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $228.36. About 1.67M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25,628 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $149.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $39.04 million activity. Williamson Stephen sold $2.29 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Friday, December 7. $4.26M worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was sold by Herrema Gregory J. on Thursday, November 29. $31.07 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was sold by CASPER MARC N on Monday, October 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 1.5% or 331,733 shares. Woodstock has invested 0.72% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Addenda Capital Inc stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Taurus Asset Ltd Llc owns 95,754 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 839 shares. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 5,061 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company reported 14,016 shares stake. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 243,159 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 4,450 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 29,835 shares. Transamerica Finance Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 278 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh reported 2,041 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealth Architects Limited has invested 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,355 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mngmt has 2.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,370 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,677 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4.95% or 15,106 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 5,059 shares. Alexandria Llc holds 0.08% or 266 shares in its portfolio. Hillview Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.87% or 113 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Callahan Advsrs Lc has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,221 shares. 14,495 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il accumulated 18,710 shares. Moreover, Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Communication Mi Adv has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 3.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 68.21 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

