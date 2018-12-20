Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 87.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 194,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,252 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15M, down from 221,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 6.43 million shares traded or 15.76% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.63 million, down from 10,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $714.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $34.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1460.83. About 9.87 million shares traded or 42.95% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump tweeted Thursday that Amazon pays “little or no taxes to state and local governments.”; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 05/04/2018 – The issue could give a competitive advantage to either Amazon or its rival package shippers; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $2.32M worth of stock. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $2.70M. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. 2,055 shares valued at $3.22M were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,028 shares worth $3.87M on Wednesday, August 15. $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 66.64 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DHI’s profit will be $302.58M for 10.82 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.61% negative EPS growth.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.77 million activity. Murray Michael J also sold $1.15M worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Friday, December 7. WHEAT BILL W also sold $486,142 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 297.80 million shares or 3.05% less from 307.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prochemie Gmbh (NYSE:LYB) by 3,843 shares to 63,285 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 6,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).