Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,577 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.12M, down from 232,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 15.67M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 66.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 104,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,359 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.80M, up from 156,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.73. About 959,508 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $744.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,937 shares to 28,267 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 16 report. On Tuesday, July 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Nomura. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Monday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, December 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 22 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, December 15. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $55.0 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Friday, June 23 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Homrich & Berg reported 7,703 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.05% stake. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 63,606 shares. 104,845 are held by Carret Asset Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.27% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Heartland Consultants Inc has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Macnealy Hoover Investment Management stated it has 5,150 shares. Brown Advisory holds 583,177 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt invested 1.83% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cedar Hill Associates Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,961 shares. Wealthcare Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Schwab Charles Investment Management accumulated 11.46M shares. Wasatch Advsrs holds 118,848 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Co has invested 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Zeke Advisors Lc holds 1.13% or 268,799 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Wednesday, July 6 to “Underperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of BUD in report on Monday, September 21 to “Sector Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Friday, November 13. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 14 by HSBC. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 10 by Bernstein. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 10. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, March 5 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by ING Group given on Wednesday, August 26. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold”.