Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58 million, down from 31,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 195,245 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 14.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 51,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,965 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.29M, down from 354,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 612,745 shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has declined 8.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $527.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 84,317 shares to 89,017 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PBA’s profit will be $239.31M for 16.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

