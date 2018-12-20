Patriot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Wealth Management Inc sold 24,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,020 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.09M, down from 144,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $767.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.75. About 8.63 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 29/05/2018 – ILIAD TO PARTNER WITH APPLE IN ITALY; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 27.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.39M, up from 665,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 56,611 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 46.83% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $626.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.55M shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc.

Among 5 analysts covering Pampa Energia SA (NYSE:PAM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.53 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Patriot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $793.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 12,740 shares to 84,951 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Bdc Income Etf by 23,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Etf (OEF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 23,000 are held by Monetta. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 0.28% or 9,244 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability accumulated 255,167 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Principal Fincl Grp invested in 9.26 million shares or 1.84% of the stock. Alphamark Advsr Lc invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 246,555 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 7.41M shares stake. Sandy Spring National Bank has 150,959 shares. Selway Asset Management has 5.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated holds 1.58% or 118,292 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 66,488 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Westchester Mgmt, a Nebraska-based fund reported 72,903 shares. 6,814 are owned by Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Ca. Northstar Group Inc invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.