Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 196.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 38,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.12M, up from 19,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 64.19M shares traded or 63.33% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 1.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 35,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $990.36 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $10.23 during the last trading session, reaching $358.21. About 762,576 shares traded or 39.12% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Curbstone Mgmt Corp holds 2.43% or 41,252 shares. Consolidated Gru Limited Co stated it has 36,757 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 163,023 shares. 15,943 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. 24,018 were reported by Citizens And Northern Corp. Knott David M holds 1.84% or 25,050 shares. Fin Advisory Service invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thornburg Mgmt accumulated 0.49% or 259,712 shares. Piershale Gru Inc stated it has 1,257 shares. Steinberg Global Asset has 1.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,391 shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0.61% or 4,207 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0.57% or 16,615 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Com has invested 2.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Emerald Advisers Pa owns 9,125 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $503.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 3,192 shares to 72,228 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 69,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,911 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,275 shares. Highland Capital holds 1,017 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1,271 shares. 219 were accumulated by City Company. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 8,211 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1,252 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0.24% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1.78M shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.36% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 1,497 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 48,961 shares. 145,868 are held by Strs Ohio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc reported 28,301 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 202,301 shares. Tensile Management Ltd Liability reported 6.67% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

