Vantage Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 80.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc sold 126,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20 million, down from 157,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 9.52M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 66.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 92,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,674 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.68M, up from 138,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.86. About 8.43M shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 25.47% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $757.29M for 9.87 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2.

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $916.05M and $476.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap (SLYG) by 363,310 shares to 363,501 shares, valued at $24.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 187 sales for $184.32 million activity.