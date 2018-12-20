Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 49.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 58,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,489 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.86 million, up from 116,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 50.04M shares traded or 26.44% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 1848.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 705,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 744,062 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.84 million, up from 38,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 5.31 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – MACY’S IS ALSO SCALING TO AN ADDITIONAL 60 LOCATIONS A VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) FURNITURE PILOT; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney blames long winter for poor sales, cuts forecast; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 13/03/2018 – Macy’s Advancing Mobile Checkout in Innovation Agenda; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 21. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, November 10. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Friday, July 15 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 27 by Cowen & Co. Nomura maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Scotia Capital. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Wednesday, March 28 to “Buy”.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Examining The Mountain Of Debt – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AT&T (NYSE:T) Analyst Day: WarnerMedia Integration, Streaming On The Street’s Mind – Benzinga” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) And More – Benzinga” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Smart Moves to Make in a Correcting Stock Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carter’s: Unreasonably Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Macy’s Finally Has a Real Growth Strategy – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s: Steady Turnaround Fuels Growth And 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Bought Back Macy’s Shares (Just Under $33) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s Is Shrinking Its Debt Once Again – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Macy’s Inc. had 122 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 10. On Friday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) rating on Friday, January 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $26.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 11 by CFRA. Atlantic Securities downgraded the shares of M in report on Friday, July 24 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, November 15. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Friday, October 20. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 20 by FBR Capital.