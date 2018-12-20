Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 72.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 9,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,065 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $774,000, up from 13,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 51.42M shares traded or 29.91% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10

Silver Lake Group Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 39.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Lake Group Llc sold 6.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.53 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $248.53M, down from 15.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Lake Group Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 2.40M shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has risen 26.98% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 16/05/2018 – Sabre announces upcoming webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 01/05/2018 – SABRE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.53, EST. $1.42; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR IN CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PACT W/SABRE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 19,769 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc accumulated 0.96% or 145,125 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 47,190 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.54% or 26,949 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 137,841 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd has 0.64% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 53,972 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 0.49% or 129,288 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sonata Cap Grp has 0.4% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bainco Interest Invsts has 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 88,095 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc owns 22,474 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd invested in 0.47% or 21.61 million shares. Pitcairn Communications holds 0.24% or 67,510 shares in its portfolio. Montag A Associates Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 14.11 million were reported by Clearbridge Investments Lc.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 15 report. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, June 13 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 20 by Scotia Capital. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 25. On Monday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 21 by UBS.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $645.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1,977 shares to 111 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 2,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,194 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 14 analysts covering Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Sabre Corporation had 34 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, May 15. Mizuho maintained Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) on Thursday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 12. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of SABR in report on Thursday, April 6 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Pacific Crest initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, March 31 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.52, from 1.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SABR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 252.43 million shares or 5.80% less from 267.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 15,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 97,673 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc invested in 0% or 1,750 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 23.88 million shares. Ims Cap Management has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Citigroup Inc owns 209,239 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap invested 0.28% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 46,484 shares. Element Cap Management Limited reported 886,945 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd has 214,243 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.57% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Westpac has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 169,748 shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 84,780 shares. Moreover, Carlson Cap LP has 0.33% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 1.02M shares.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. SABR’s profit will be $77.09 million for 20.41 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.