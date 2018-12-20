America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (ADP) by 2.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.40M, down from 125,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 1.41 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table)

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 49.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,455 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $613,000, down from 12,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 5.98M shares traded or 40.94% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 03/05/2018 – Experts have pointed to the DOJ’s review of AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner as an example of the scrutiny Cigna and Express Scripts could face; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna is close to buying Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Cigna On Watch Neg. On Express Scripts Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Health insurer Cigna to buy pharmacy benefits manager for Express Scripts for about $52; 10/04/2018 – OHIO WARN NOTICE: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SITE CLOSING AFFECTS 456 JOBS; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 12/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS LAUNCHES RETAIL PHARMACY PILOT PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Cigna CEO David Cordani tries to quell concerns that regulators will scrutinize and even block its acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts; 07/03/2018 – Express Scripts Has $41 Billion Market Value

More notable recent Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Express Scripts (ESRX) Stock? – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Walmart (WMT) and Express Scripts (ESRX) Sign Three-Year Agreement to Deliver Greater Value to Insured and Uninsured Pharmacy Customers – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Express Scripts (ESRX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/20: (AGEN) (TLRY) (PTE) Higher; (DBVT) (ADMA) (SPPI) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: MCHP, ESRX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $438.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 11,201 shares to 144,784 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Abrams Mngmt Lp reported 8.02% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Atwood And Palmer holds 136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F has 0.13% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 6,575 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Westpac Corp owns 184,893 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 1,888 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oz Mngmt LP reported 0.16% stake. Schulhoff And Inc stated it has 3,907 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 3.52% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Invesco Ltd stated it has 7.27 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The New York-based Harvest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 4.24% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 52,866 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co invested in 2,568 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ESRX in report on Wednesday, October 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 4 to “Hold”. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained the shares of ESRX in report on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, December 20. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 17 by Robert W. Baird. UBS initiated the shares of ESRX in report on Thursday, October 6 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 earnings per share, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual earnings per share reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 25,195 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fruth Inv Mngmt accumulated 1.87% or 30,749 shares. 250 were accumulated by Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. The Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Co has invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). S&Co Inc owns 233,973 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Security Natl Company reported 38,467 shares. 32,777 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fin. South State Corp has invested 0.83% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% or 56,628 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Monroe National Bank & Mi holds 4,670 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 413,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ADP Increases Cash Dividend Nasdaq:ADP – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADP +3.3% after profit jump, raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: ADP, BA, COL – Nasdaq” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2018.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.53M for 27.57 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.