Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 38.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 1,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,211 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40 million, up from 4,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $158.19. About 31.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 63.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 1.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 620,670 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.79M, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 261,214 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 39.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 12.75% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.02 per share. AN’s profit will be $103.41 million for 7.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.26% negative EPS growth.

