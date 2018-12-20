Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 47.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 25,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,303 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $901,000, down from 54,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 51,043 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 12.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc Com (ALLY) by 69.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 502,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.31 million, up from 719,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.43. About 363,766 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has declined 14.03% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Net Financing Revenue Up 3%-6%, Ex-Core OID; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials lose the least in market decline – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ally Joins Forces with Entertainer and Entrepreneur Big Sean and Thurgood Marshall College Fund to Launch Moguls in the Making – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Kicking Mindless Money Habits Can Lead to Significant Savings – PRNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ally Financial Inc. Chooses MT Newswires to Power Ally Invest News Feature – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial: Revisiting The Preferred Trust Securities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $18.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 278,500 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $457.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 57,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,269 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM).

Among 27 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ally Financial had 78 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) on Friday, March 16 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup initiated Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, January 12. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, January 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, January 10. The stock of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Stephens. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 22 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Credit Suisse.

Ronna Sue Cohen, which manages about $138.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,665 shares to 25,255 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $35.61 million for 13.78 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. B&G Foods had 49 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Saturday, August 15 by Zacks. The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 19 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Buckingham Research. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 29 by DA Davidson. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BGS in report on Friday, September 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 28 by Stephens. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, April 29. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Friday, September 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, November 1.

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B&G Foods: Conservative Shoppers Shop Elsewhere – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What’s Next For B&G Foods After Selling Its 5th Largest Brand – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods – A Sale, For Once – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Light profit guidance from B&G Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods Dividend Increase Later Than Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2018.