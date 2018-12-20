Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 122.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 274 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 497 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $590,000, up from 223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1009.98. About 77,446 shares traded or 61.32% up from the average. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.91% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 47.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.19 million, down from 9,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $162.48. About 5,955 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 EPS, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35 million for 22.08 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,171 shares to 50,433 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of BIDU in report on Monday, December 19 with “Underweight” rating. As per Sunday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 26 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Wednesday, September 9 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Monday, January 9 to “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of BIDU in report on Tuesday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Summit Research on Wednesday, September 30. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 14 report. TH Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, July 29 report.

Among 5 analysts covering Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Markel Corporation had 13 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Boenning & Scattergood maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105000 target in Wednesday, July 26 report. William Blair upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 14 report. The rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Buy” on Monday, March 19. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MKL in report on Monday, July 10 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) rating on Monday, October 2. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $1050.0 target. On Wednesday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The stock has “” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 7. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 7.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 10 sales for $1.84 million activity. $9,893 worth of stock was bought by Crouch Nora N on Monday, November 5. MARKEL STEVEN A also sold $239,780 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares. MARKEL ANTHONY F sold $162,410 worth of stock or 149 shares. On Wednesday, September 5 the insider Whitt Richard R III sold $601,398. On Monday, July 2 the insider KIRSHNER ALAN I sold $108,592.