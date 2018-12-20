Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 9.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 18,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,271 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.82M, up from 184,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 421,960 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 11.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 1,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,567 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $189.87. About 195,656 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey)

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $571.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 3,075 shares to 5,940 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 3,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,709 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Miller Howard New York invested in 2.16 million shares or 2.53% of the stock. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 28,848 shares. Parsons Cap Ri reported 7,702 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Lc Ca accumulated 129,189 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co reported 6,840 shares. American Natl Communications Tx invested in 0.23% or 95,190 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.13% or 1.34M shares. Sei Investments Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 464,432 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Verus Fin Partners Inc has 0.12% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 7,071 shares. Texas Yale Capital invested in 0.02% or 5,844 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Us Savings Bank De holds 0.06% or 398,852 shares in its portfolio. 54,033 were reported by Jnba Advsr. Pettyjohn Wood White has 82,252 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $2,533 activity. On Thursday, December 6 Graney Patrick C III bought $199,747 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 4,200 shares. Shares for $141,790 were sold by QUBEIN NIDO R.

Among 32 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB&T Corp had 115 analyst reports since July 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 27, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 10 by FIG Partners. SunTrust maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54.0 target in Tuesday, November 28 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 12. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, December 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) rating on Tuesday, October 3. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $48.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 5 report. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 9. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, January 9.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 30 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 10 with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained the shares of MMM in report on Monday, August 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, December 14. Jefferies maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, April 12. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $187 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, August 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 5 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,252 activity. On Friday, October 26 PAGE GREGORY R bought $184,500 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares.