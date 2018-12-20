Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 203.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 522,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.58M, up from 172,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 5.58 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 14/03/2018 – S.Korea willing to offer short-term loans to GM Korea; 13/04/2018 – JUST IN: GM cuts several hundred jobs at Ohio plant as car sales continue to slide; 12/04/2018 – EVGO – EVGO AND MAVEN GIG ANNOUNCE FAST CHARGING NETWORK FOR ON-DEMAND DRIVERS; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen replaced by head of GM Canada; 25/04/2018 – German minister: Want Opel plants here to be safe in long-term; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA’S LABOUR UNION WILL CONTINUE TALKS WITH MANAGEMENT BY MONDAY – UNION OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q U.S. Market Share 17%; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Support Positive Trade Relationship Between U.S., China; 23/04/2018 – REG-GoTech Group plc: Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS COMMENTS ON LAYOFFS AT LORDSTOWN, OHIO PLANT

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 6.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 1,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,361 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.84 million, down from 23,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $218.44. About 760,400 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Lc invested in 874,493 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.26% or 105,267 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Company has invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 3.25 million shares. Thompson Davis accumulated 375 shares. Gator Mgmt Lc reported 12,000 shares. Gabalex Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 200,000 shares or 1.85% of the stock. The Illinois-based Dsc Advsrs LP has invested 1.49% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Golub Grp Inc Limited has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Intrust Comml Bank Na holds 9,603 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 15,000 shares. The New York-based Summit Secs Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 202,464 shares. Cna Fincl invested in 2.54% or 365,255 shares. Endowment Mngmt LP has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Among 30 analysts covering General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Motors Company had 109 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 30 by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) rating on Thursday, October 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $39 target. On Wednesday, January 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Daiwa Securities to “Underperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, October 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, November 22 by Berenberg. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, September 20. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by RBC Capital Markets.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $9.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 129,800 shares to 372,779 shares, valued at $60.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 948,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19M shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, December 29 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 10. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 30 by Raymond James. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, January 4 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 8. Citigroup initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $153 target in Thursday, November 12 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, August 5.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. RING TIMOTHY M also sold $9.96 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 7. The insider Lim James C sold 5,189 shares worth $1.26M. Mas Ribo Alberto had sold 4,530 shares worth $1.07M. Bodner Charles R sold $511,328 worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, November 16. Borzi James W had sold 5,887 shares worth $1.49M on Friday, November 30. $3.18M worth of stock was sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A on Wednesday, November 14.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74 million for 20.53 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 242,427 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Evergreen Capital Limited Co invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 12,125 shares. Connors Investor Service reported 1.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,370 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 93,054 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 420,602 shares or 0.21% of the stock. The Georgia-based Montag Caldwell has invested 4.76% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.02% or 263 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) owns 3,072 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0.28% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,962 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.09% stake. Management Of Virginia Limited has 14,726 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio.