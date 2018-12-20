Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc Cl A (BGCP) by 297.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 39,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,093 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $627,000, up from 13,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 128,274 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 43.82% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – BGC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON EARLIER TO OCCUR OF MARCH 19, 2019 OR TERMINATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EITHER PARTY PURSUANT TO ITS TERMS; 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 29/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP – CO’S ACQUISITION OF RKF IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF YEAR; 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – FUNDED PURCHASE USING PROCEEDS FROM CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES REV., PRETAX ADJ. EARNS ABOVE GUIDANCE

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 19.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 46,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,916 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.65 million, up from 235,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 387,463 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 33.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 24/05/2018 – AAL: ADDS REFUELING STOPS TO SOME FLIGHTS ON BRASILIA FUEL WOES

Among 24 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Airlines Group had 103 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 12. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Friday, October 21. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, January 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 10. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Buckingham Research. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 7. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAL in report on Tuesday, October 10 with “Underperform” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, March 22 report. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) earned “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, November 25.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $385.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 18,300 shares to 176,582 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,410 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.37 million activity. BENJAMIN JEFFREY D bought $535,301 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 61 investors sold AAL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 0.02% or 65,369 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 31,170 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 2.24M shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia stated it has 149,833 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Systematic LP reported 0.08% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hanson Mcclain reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Lp stated it has 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,135 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Inc has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 7,214 are held by First Allied Advisory Services. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Regent Inv Limited Liability invested in 11,844 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.25% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Maverick Cap Limited has 0.42% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 144,975 shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $221,600 activity.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $371.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 266,775 shares to 296,859 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,633 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.